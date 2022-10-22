Montana State QB Sean Chambers sidelined due to injury, will not play vs. Weber State

BOZEMAN — Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers will not play against Weber State on Saturday due to injury, according to Montana State University.

In its announcement, MSU said Chambers "aggravated an existing injury in practice this week." Sean Austin will move into the depth chart at quarterback behind starter Tommy Mellott.

Chambers, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound Wyoming transfer, has been prolific in his first season with the No. 3-ranked Bobcats, accumulating 509 passing yards and six touchdowns to go along with 622 rushing yards and a staggering 16 more TDs on the ground.

Additionally, receiver Clevan Thomas is sidelined for Saturday's game due to a compliance issue relating to his time at Kentucky, MSU said. Billings West alum Taco Dowler will start in his place.

Saturday's game at Bobcat Stadium carries Big Sky championship and FCS playoff implications. MSU is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the league, while No. 5 Weber State is 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Sky. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

