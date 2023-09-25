Watch Now
Montana State QB Sean Chambers garners Big Sky Conference player of the week nod

Montana State Athletics
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers scores a touchdown against Weber State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Sep 25, 2023
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers on Monday was named Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week following a four-touchdown effort in a victory at Weber State on Saturday.

Chambers threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 114 yards and two more scores in the Bobcats' 40-0 blowout of Weber State at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. The win improved the Bobcats' overall record to 3-1 and to 1-0 in the Big Sky.

Northern Arizona's Eloi Kwete was named Big Sky defensive player of the week. Kwete had four sacks and a forced fumble in the Lumberjacks' 28-14 victory Saturday over Montana at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Idaho's Ricardo Chavez was named the league's special teams player of the week. Chavez went 3 for 3 on field goal tries in the Vandals' 36-27 win over Sacramento State on Saturday. He also made all three of his point-after tries and had one punt of 42 yards.

