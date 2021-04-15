Montana State, Montana Western football players receive high academic honors

IRVING, Texas – Three Montana State Bobcats and two Montana Western Bulldogs have been named as members of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Honor Society, the NFF announced Monday.

Defensive lineman Kyle Finch and linebackers Blake Flovin and Michael Jobman were recognized for Montana State, while quarterback Sean Miller and offensive lineman Brady Schulz received the honor from Montana Western.

A group of 897 players from 256 schools across all divisions of play maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their college careers to qualify for membership in the Society’s 15th year.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have: