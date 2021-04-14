Montana State men's basketball signs 7-foot-3 Jasper Reinalda

(Editor's note: Montana State University media release)

BOZEMAN – Montana State men's basketball received a fifth signee to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday as Jasper Reinalda submitted his National Letter of Intent to join the program.

Reinalda is in the midst of a post-graduate year refining his play at Donar academy in Groningen, Netherlands. There he has been a member of the professional club's U22 squad.

A 2020 graduate of Corvallis High School, Reinalda was a three-year varsity member and two-year starter for the Spartans. Reinalda developed his play and completed his senior season averaging 15.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and nearly five blocks per game while shooting 74.7% from the field. He was named a first-team Mid-Willamette Conference selection in consecutive seasons at Corvallis.

Standing at 7-foot-3, Reinalda's father played at Oregon State. Reinalda has dual citizenship in both the Netherlands and United States and is bilingual. He played AAU basketball for the Portland-based Team Fly club.

"He's going to be a campus favorite, a crowd favorite and not just because of his size," Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "There's a difference between 7 feet and 7-foot-3, he's gigantic. His personality is infectious, he's an awesome person. That's why he's going to be a crowd favorite and everyone on campus is going to love him.

"He's comfortable being Jasper. He's a lot bigger than everybody and he's comfortable with that. Sometimes you get young bigs and they don't know how to work, but he's a hard worker. You don't see that a lot in 7 footers as young as him. I'm super excited to have him get here. I think he's a great person and think he can have a tremendous career here."

Reinalda joins Alex Germer, Sam Lecholat, Patrick McMahon and Great Osobor – with the four others having signed during the early signing period in November 2020 – as freshmen on the 2021-22 roster.

2021-22 Signing Class

Alex Germer | 6-8 | Forward | Sentinel HS | Missoula, Mont.

Sam Lecholat | 6-7 | Forward | Sheridan HS | Sheridan, Wyo.

Patrick McMahon | 6-6 | Guard | Colony HS | Palmer, Alaska

Great Osobor | 6-8 | Guard/Forward | Myerscough College | Tudela, Spain

Jasper Reinalda | 7-3 | Center | Corvallis HS | Corvallis, Ore. | Donar Academy