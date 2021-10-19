Montana State men's basketball sets home game start times

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State press release)

As the 2021-22 basketball season draws closer, the Montana State men's program has added an exhibition to its preseason slate and finalized start times for all its home dates.

The Bobcats' new opening exhibition matchup will feature MSU hosting the Providence Argonauts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, in Worthington Arena. The contest allows Bobcat fans two opportunities to see the squad ahead of the official start of the 2021-22 season, pairing with MSU's exhibition versus Yellowstone Christian which is now scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Tickets for each game will be available in season ticket packages on Oct. 25 when single-game tickets for all MSU men's and women's basketball home games go on sale. Both exhibition contests – versus Providence and Yellowstone Christian – will not be streamed or broadcasted on radio.

Montana State is set to host three non-conference games in Bozeman prior to the first home Big Sky Conference contest against Weber State on Dec. 30. All home game dates and times for Bobcat men's hoops are listed below and available on the team's online schedule page at msubobcats.com.

2021-22 Men's Basketball Home Game Schedule

Monday, October 25 – 7 p.m. vs. Providence

Wednesday, November 3 – 7 p.m. vs. Yellowstone Christian

Sunday, November 14 – 2 p.m. vs. Rocky Mountain

Tuesday, December 7 – 7 p.m. vs. North Dakota State

Sunday, December 19 – 2 p.m. vs. Portland

Wednesday, December 22 – 7 p.m. vs. SAGU AIC

Thursday, December 30 – 7 p.m. vs. Weber State

Saturday, January 1 – 1 p.m. vs. Idaho State

Saturday, January 8 – 7 p.m. vs. Montana

Saturday, January 15 – 4 p.m. vs. Southern Utah

Thursday, January 27 – 7 pm. vs. Eastern Washington

Saturday, January 29 – 4 p.m. vs. Idaho

Thursday, February 10 – 7 p.m. vs. Portland State

Saturday, February 12 – 2 p.m. vs. Northern Arizona

Thursday, March 3 – 7 p.m. vs. Sacramento State

Saturday, March 5 – 4 p.m. vs. Northern Colorado

