Montana State men's basketball hires Steve Grabowski as Director of Operations

Montana State men's basketball has filled its Director of Operations position ahead of the 2021-22 season with Steve Grabowski joining head coach Danny Sprinkle's staff. Grabowski began his coaching duties with the Bobcats this month.

Grabowski has been a member of championship teams at each of his previous two stops. He spent the last two seasons at Utah State working as the Aggies' Director of Operations. Grabowski was a member of a staff that guided the Aggies to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and aided in the Aggies claiming the 2020 Mountain West Conference Tournament title.

Prior to his arrival in Logan, Grabowski worked for seven years with the North Dakota men's basketball program. He began at UND as the director of operations for his first two years, before moving into an assistant coaching role for the next five. With Grabowski on staff, the Fighting Hawks advanced to the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2016-17 season, capturing both the Big Sky regular season and tournament championship. Grabowski worked in the development of the Fighting Hawks guards which included All-Big Sky selections Quinton Hooker and Geno Crandall, as well as Big Sky Reserve of the Year Cortez Seales. He also served as UND's defensive and recruiting coordinator, as well as its community service coordinator.

Grabowski was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Minot State University, in Minot, N.D. before his stop in Grand Forks. During his seven years on the bench with the Beavers, Minot State advanced to a pair of NAIA Division II National Tournament appearances, captured a Dakota Athletic Conference regular season championship and two tournament championships.

"Steve is a tremendous addition to our staff," Sprinkle said. "His experience working with teams that have won championships in the Big Sky and Mountain West will be invaluable to our staff and players. I have known Steve since he was an AAU coach and he has always had a tremendous work ethic.

"We are very fortunate to be able to get someone with Steve's experience and championship resume in our program. I'm very excited for Steve and his wife Caitlin to join our Bozeman community."

Grabowski graduated from Minot State in 2005 with a degree in physical education following a four-year playing career with the Beavers.