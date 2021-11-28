Montana State men, women win Saturday games

Both of Montana State's basketball programs picked up wins on Saturday. The women got back into the win column with a 67-55 victory over Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, while the men defeated Incarnate Word 83-64 in San Antonio, Texas.

The women snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 2-5 on the season with the win to wrap up the Cal Poly Holiday Beach Classic. Darian White led the way for MSU with 19 points and six assists while Katelynn Limardo added 14 points and went 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Kola Bad Bear added nine points and 10 rebounds while Lexi Deden tallied eight points and nine rebounds for MSU.

The Bobcats dropped the first game of the tournament on Friday to North Texas, 87-78. MSU will open Big Sky Conference play on Thursday and Saturday in Bozeman with games against Northern Colorado and Sacramento State, respectively.

The Bobcat men played their second game in as many days at the UIW Thanksgiving Invitational and will wrap up their tournament on Sunday against Southeast Missouri. The Bobcats topped Portland 69-66 on Friday to open the tournament.

On Saturday against Incarnate Word, Tyler Patterson scored 22 points and went 6 for 7 from 3-point range to lead MSU. The Bobcats shot at a scorching 15-for-26 clip from deep as Xavier Bishop added five more 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Jubrile Belo almost had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats improved to 3-3 with the win.

After wrapping up the tournament, MSU will also begin Big Sky Conference play at Northern Colorado and Sac State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.