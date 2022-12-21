Montana State men close non-league schedule with loss at No. 5 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — In its final outing before Big Sky Conference play begins, the Montana State men's basketball team couldn't keep pace with No. 5 Arizona on Tuesday in an 85-64 loss at the McKale Center.

Jubrile Belo had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and RaeQuan Battle added 17 points, but the Bobcats struggled mightily from both 3-point range and the free throw line. MSU hit just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc (12.5%) and went 13 of 22 from the stripe (59.1%). Battle hit 7 of his 11 two-point tries but was 0 for 7 from 3.

Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points and hit 6 of 9 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats (11-1). Cedric Henderson added 16 points for Arizona, which led by seven points at halftime and outscored MSU 41-27 in the second half to pull away.

Six Arizona players hit double digits, including Azuolas Tubelis with 14 points and Pelle Larsson with 12. The Wildcats made 21 of 29 from the foul line. Larsson shot 7 of 8.

The Bobcats got nine points from Sam Lecholat and six each from Caleb Fuller and Darius Brown II.

MSU finished the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 7-6 record. The Bobcats begin their Big Sky slate next Thursday at home against Idaho at 7 p.m.

