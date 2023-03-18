Montana State knocked out of NCAA tournament with first-round loss to Kansas State

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Montana State’s stay at the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was again short-lived.

The 14th-seeded Bobcats got 26 points from RaeQuan Battle but weren’t able to keep pace with No. 3 seed Kansas State in a 77-65 first-round loss Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Keyontae Johnson had 18 points and eight rebounds and Markquis Nowell added 17 points and 14 assists to lead the Wildcats to their first NCAA tourney victory since 2018.

Montana State, which finished its season with a 25-10 record, was making its second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. Last year, the Bobcats were also a 14 seed and lost 97-62 to No. 3 Texas Tech in San Diego.

The Big Sky Conference is still seeking its first NCAA tournament victory since 2006 when 11th-seeded Montana beat No. 5 Nevada.

Kansas State, now 24-9, advanced to play No. 6 seed Kentucky in a second-round game on Sunday.

This story will be updated

