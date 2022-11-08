Montana State hitter Kira Thomsen named Division I national volleyball player of the week

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen on Tuesday was named the NCAA Division I national volleyball player of the week by GameChanger and the AVCA national player of the week, MSU announced. Thomsen is the first Bobcat in history to earn the award.

Thomsen, who was also named the Big Sky Conference's offensive player of the week, averaged 6.0 kills and 6.4 points per set to help the Bobcats to a pair of victories over the league’s No. 1 and No. 4 teams. Against Portland State, she notched a career-high 32 kills, hit .444 and had 20 digs as the Bobcats fought off two match points for the five-set win. Against Sacramento State, Thomsen posted 22 kills, hit .354 and added nine digs.

Thomsen finished the week with 54 kills, a .405 hitting percentage, 29 digs, three aces, two assists and a block.

“Kira had a phenomenal weekend,” MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi said in a press release. “Against Portland State she took over the match, and just had that look in her eye.

“The great thing about getting this recognition is that it couldn’t have happened without the complete effort of the team,” Aiazzi added. “Our defense, passing and setting really clicked last week, and we will look to build on that this Friday at Montana.”

Montana State travels to play rival UM on Friday.

