Montana State golfer Kameryn Basye selected to Women’s Golf All-Big Sky Third Team

BOZEMAN — (EDITOR'S NOTE: MSU ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE)

Montana State junior Kameryn Basye was selected to the 2021 Big Sky Conference Women's Golf All-Conference Third Team, the league announced on Friday.

Basye served as Montana State's top player during her first season as a Bobcat following her first two college seasons at Weber State. Basye's All-Big Sky Third Team honors are her first as a college golfer. She joins Kelly Hooper, who claimed two Third Team selections previously, as All-Big Sky recipients that are active on the 2020-21 squad.

The Bozeman native has played in four events for the Bobcats this spring. Her 75.44 scoring average paces the team by more than four strokes. Her nine rounds of golf she's completed would currently rank as the third-best individual scoring average in program history.

Basye has carded MSU's five lowest 18-hole round scores this season including her best of 71 she fired at the most recent Bobcat Desert Classic. She's earned MSU's top individual finish in each meet MSU has competed in and finished the Bobcats' regular season with a top-10 showing at the Bobcat Desert Classic.

"Having Kelly (Hooper) out helped Kameryn take over a leadership role," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "I'm not surprised that she's went out and shot some good numbers for us. She's been consistent and she hears about consistency 24/7 from me.

"I think she's taken her game to a new level and now I expect her to take another step. This is a good start for her. It was good for her to get on the team and see where she fits in. Next fall will hopefully be more of the same and we'll have even more expectations for her."

The Bobcat golf team looks ahead to its final tournament of the season. The Bobcats will travel to Molalla, Oregon, to participate in the Big Sky Conference Championship beginning on Monday, April 19.