Montana State golf places No.16 at Aggie Invitational

(Editor's Note: MSU Press Release)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. —Montana State's women's golf team completed its showing at New Mexico State's Aggie Invitational on Wednesday as the Bobcats earned a 16th-place finish at the NMSU Golf Course.

Three Bobcats carded scores in the 70s during the third and final round. Bailey Anderson recorded her third straight 4-over-par 76 to lead the way on Wednesday for MSU. Cora Rosanova fired a 78 and Kameryn Basye hot a 79 during the third round. Jordan Briggs and recorded an 82 apiece.

Anderson and Basye tied for 47th overall in the individual standings as each recorded 54-hole scores of 12-over 228. Briggs tied for 74th with a 236 and Hannah Rosanova placed 91st with 243 strokes. Cora Rosanova registered a 157 (79-78) over the course of two rounds that were counted for the MSU freshman.

MSU finished at 929 strokes (309-305-315) to finish in a tie for 16th with Southern Utah. Incarnate Word won the team title at 863 strokes while the Cardinals' Ellen Nicholas was the individual medalist with an 8-under 208.

"We need to continue to get better," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We have a week-and-a-half before we head to Colorado State and we need to get some work done before then. Bailey had three consistent rounds and Cora did as well for two of them. We definitely need to work on our short games before the next tournament and overall play better when we are back out on the course."

The Bobcats' contingent in Missoula at the Griz Invitational also wrapped up action on the UM Golf Course. Lucia Prieto Romano took 12th in the 18-player field with a 15-over 157 (77-80), Annika Danenhauer placed 13th at 18-over 160 (82-78) and Sofia Rodriguez Todd (169) finished 17th.

Montana State returns to action for its final event of the fall slate of its schedule on Oct. 18 when the Bobcats appear at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic in Fort Collins, Colo.

