Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State football releases depth chart for opener versus Utah Tech

DSC_0406.JPG
TOM WYLIE / MTN Sports
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott warms up during a break in the action during the Bobcats' 2022 Gold Rush season opener in Bozeman.
DSC_0406.JPG
Posted at 4:27 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 18:29:46-04

BOZEMAN — Montana State released its initial two-deep roster depth chart for the 2023 football season, which begins Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium against Utah Tech.

Tommy Mellott returns as MSU's starting quarterback but is again expected to share duties with "backup" Sean Chambers in the team's dual-QB offense that produced an average of 311.1 rushing yards per game.

A shuffle has occurred on the offensive line with Rush Reimer moving from left tackle to left guard, Omar Aigbedon taking starting duties at right guard and 306-pound freshman Conner Moore listed as the starter at left tackle. Lane Sumner is listed as the No. 1 running back.

At receiver, Clevan Thomas Jr., Lonyatta Alexander and Ty McCullouch have been named the starters, while Treyton Pickering is the top tight end.

Defensively, Nolan Askelson — the bearer of the program's legacy No. 41 jersey — is the starter at "Will" linebacker. The secondary has four new starters in MSU's 4-2-5 scheme: cornerback Miles Jackson, nickelback Level Price Jr., strong safety Rylan Ortt and free safety Dru Polidore.

Brendan Hall, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Southern Methodist, will handle kickoffs, placements and punts. McCullouch and Marqui Johnson are listed as the team's punt and kickoff returners.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!