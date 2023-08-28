Montana State football releases depth chart for opener versus Utah Tech

BOZEMAN — Montana State released its initial two-deep roster depth chart for the 2023 football season, which begins Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium against Utah Tech.

Tommy Mellott returns as MSU's starting quarterback but is again expected to share duties with "backup" Sean Chambers in the team's dual-QB offense that produced an average of 311.1 rushing yards per game.

A shuffle has occurred on the offensive line with Rush Reimer moving from left tackle to left guard, Omar Aigbedon taking starting duties at right guard and 306-pound freshman Conner Moore listed as the starter at left tackle. Lane Sumner is listed as the No. 1 running back.

At receiver, Clevan Thomas Jr., Lonyatta Alexander and Ty McCullouch have been named the starters, while Treyton Pickering is the top tight end.

Defensively, Nolan Askelson — the bearer of the program's legacy No. 41 jersey — is the starter at "Will" linebacker. The secondary has four new starters in MSU's 4-2-5 scheme: cornerback Miles Jackson, nickelback Level Price Jr., strong safety Rylan Ortt and free safety Dru Polidore.

Brendan Hall, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Southern Methodist, will handle kickoffs, placements and punts. McCullouch and Marqui Johnson are listed as the team's punt and kickoff returners.