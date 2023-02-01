Montana State football boosts 2023 recruiting haul with five additions

BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes. MSU announced the signings via press release.

Receiver Junior Alexander from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon of Sheridan, Wyoming, defensive back Tayden Gray of Arlington, Texas, and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo of Los Alamitos, California, rounded out the prep portion of MSU’s class.

“We’re real excited to add these five young men into our program,” said Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen stated in the release. “They help complete a recruiting class that we feel is very talented and extremely competitive. We continue to attract student-athletes who have great character and want to become a part of our championship culture here at Montana State.

“Cole and Junior are both here on campus and ready to make an impact starting with spring ball. Colson, Ryder and Tayden will join the other incoming freshmen next fall and we look forward to seeing them develop starting then.”

Alexander, from Auburn, Washington, played in 11 games for Washington in 2022, catching one pass versus Portland State for nine yards. He played in two games at Arizona State in 2021. Bullock, from Chatsworth, California, was a first team all-state and all-conference linebacker for College of the Canyons in 2022. He led his team with 56 total tackles, including five for a loss, logging one sack. He intercepted one pass, broke up two others and recovered two fumbles.

Coon, the brother of MSU running back Garrett Coon, was the first two-time Gatorade football player of the year in Wyoming history. He was all-state twice and all-conference three times in football. Coon rushed for 2,195 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2022, and 1,648 yards and 22 scores as a junior.

Gray, projected as a defensive back, played in just one game in 2022 for Trinity Leadership High School. He carried seven times for 163 yards with three touchdowns. At Newman International Academy in 2021 he rushed 33 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns, catching 37 passes for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns. He intercepted one pass.

Trujillo recorded 33 tackles as a senior in 2022, with two sacks and a pass breakup. He also recovered a fumble.

