Montana State depth chart: Bobcat starters set for Wyoming match-up

BOZEMAN — Montana State football released its depth chart Monday ahead of its season-opener at Wyoming Sept. 4. It will Montana State's first game since the 2019 FCS semifinals.

Much is new about the Bobcats heading into 2021, starting with head coach Brett Vigen, a former Wyoming assistant whose first game at MSU is against his old team. North Carolina State transfer quarterback Matt McKay is listed at No. 1 as expected after he won the job in the spring over Tucker Rovig.

But other familiar faces will take the field. Junior Isaiah Ifanse will start at running back, while Troy Andersen and Callahan O'Reilly will anchor the interior linebacker spots.

Montana State's Week 1 depth chart can be found here.