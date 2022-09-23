Watch Now
Montana State completes sweep over Eastern Washington in Big Sky opener

Posted at 10:20 PM, Sep 22, 2022
BOZEMAN — In the Big Sky Conference opener, the Montana State volleyball team (5-8, 1-0)) tried to put their 1-5 home record slump to rest with a dominant sweep over Eastern Washington University (5-8, 0-1).

In their first sweep of the season, on the attack was the three-headed Emma Pence, Jourdain Klein and Courtney Weatherby combining for 35 kills.

Defensively, freshman libero Lauren Lindseth made her presence known with 19 digs while sophomore setter Audrey Hofer supplied 38 assists.

Eastern Washington's outside hitter Alyssa Radke led the match in kills with 15.

The Bobcats hit the road for their next Big Sky match-up with the defending conference champions University of Northern Colorado Sept. 24.

