Montana State Bobcats volleyball Jourdain Klein named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week

BOZEMAN— Montana State freshman Jourdain Klein was named the Big Sky Conference volleyball Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Bobcats to a 2-0 record last week, averaging 3.13 kills and 1.13 aces per set, while hitting .358 from the field. MSU swept its road trip at Northern Arizona and Southern Utah for the first time in school history.

In its 3-2 victory in Flagstaff, the Ennis, Mont., product notched 14 kills and hit .333 while adding three aces in the five-set match. In the Bobcats’ sweep of Southern Utah, she notched 11 kills, hit .391, and added a career-high six aces. She finished with a team-best 25 kills, 12 blocks and nine aces on the weekend.

“Jordan had as complete of weekend as I’ve ever seen her have,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “She was phenomenal offensively, and defensively. The award is very deserving, and I think it’s going to be one of many to come.”

Defensively, Klein also paced Montana State, averaging 1.50 blocks per game, and adding nine digs. She recorded six blocks in both matches.

Montana State will host Montana on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.

Others Nominated: Caitlin Volkmann, Sacramento State; Maya McClellan, Eastern Washington; Makayla Lewis, Portland State; Emma Mangum, Weber State; Rachel Hickman, Northern Colorado; Paige Clark, Montana

