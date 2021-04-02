Montana State Bobcats' Tori Martell wins national 3-point contest

INDIANAPOLIS -- Montana State's Tori Martell capped her Bobcat career in style Thursday night.

The senior guard scored 58 total points to win the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point Championship at the 2021 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Martell also was part of the winning team in the IHOP Team Shootout.

Martell scored 17 points in the first round, finishing second in the round behind Anna McLeod of Abilene Christian. Martell and McLeod each scored 19 in the semifinals to advance to the final round, where Martell scorched the nets, scoring 22 points to McLeod's 10.

In the Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions against men's champion Loren Cristian Jackson of Akron, Martell again scored 22 points. But Cristian Jackson scored 23 to get the narrow win.

Martell also teamed with St. Francis Brooklyn's Unique McLean and Toledo's Spencer Littleson to defeat McLeod, Cristian Jackson and IUPUI's Elyjah Gross in the IHOP Team Shootout.

Martell recently completed her senior season at Montana State, finishing third on the Bobcats’ all-time career 3-point chart with 211 makes. Her career 36.5% 3-point shooting ranks ninth all-time and her 69 triples this year is the sixth best single-season mark. Martell shot 41.3% from long distance this winter, which is the sixth best single-season showing in Bobcat history.

Martell averaged 13.3 points per game last season, leading the Big Sky Conference in 3-point field goals per game, 3-point field goals made, 3-point field goals attempted and 3-point field goal percentage. She was an all-Big Sky Conference second-team selection.

Nationally, Martell ranked 18th in 3-point field goals made and 19th with 69 made triples. She set a Bobcat school record connecting on eight 3-pointers against North Dakota in the season opener. The eight 3-pointers were the fourth highest recorded in the nation for the 2020-21 season.