Montana State Bobcats football loses starting tackle Connor Wood to transfer portal

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, MTN confirmed that Montana State lost starting tackle Connor Wood to the transfer portal.

Wood was a key cog on Bobcats' offensive line, starting 20 games over two seasons. He earned freshman All-American honors in 2018 and then sophomore All-American honors in 2019 in his two years with the program.

Wood will likely be a hot commodity in the transfer portal as offensive lineman are always hard to come by. In the 24 hours since news broke of his transfer, he has already received offers from FBS schools, including Indiana University and the University of Missouri.

Blessed to receive an offer from The Indiana University!! #BIG10 pic.twitter.com/4x5rP8FAqB — Woody (@connorwoody75) June 2, 2021

Blessed to have received my First offer from The University of Missouri. #SEC pic.twitter.com/WYvzra1LNO — Woody (@connorwoody75) June 2, 2021

MTN has reached out to Wood and is awaiting a statement from the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Idaho native who graduated from Montana State this spring.