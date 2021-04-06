Montana State Bobcats' Ethan Saberhagen garners Big Sky Conference track and field honor

(Editor's note: Montana State University media release)

FARMINGTON, Utah – Montana State's Ethan Saberhagen was named the Big Sky Conference men's field athlete of the week, the league announced on Monday. The weekly award is the first of Saberhagen's college career.

Saberhagen continued to move up MSU's men's discus chart at the Chris Rinne Twilight held in Riverside, Calif., on Friday. Saberhagen topped his personal best in the discus by 15 feet and moved to third in program history with his mark of 185-01 (56.42m) at the meet in a first-place finish. His throw ranks at the top of the Big Sky, is 10th in the West Region and 19th in all of Division I.

Montana State track and field is scheduled to make its outdoor season home debut this Saturday when it hosts the Bobcat Qualifier at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex.