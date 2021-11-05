Montana State Bobcats doubles team suffers defeat to USC at ITA National Championships

(Editor's note: Bobcat Athletics Press Release)

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Eighth-seeded Stefan Dostanic and Samuel Rubell of USC beat Montana State’s Daan Van Dijk and Matej Panik 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego on Thursday.

The Bobcat tandem battled through the first set before falling 6-3. In the second set, the teams traded service breaks four times before USC closed the match winning four straight games.

“Today was a tough one for our guys to swallow,” said Montana State coach Trey Morris. “We felt that we had a few good opportunities that we didn’t fully capitalize on. With that being said, credit goes to USC, who played a great match. We’re looking forward to tomorrow and we are really excited for the opportunity to compete.”

The Bobcats advance into the consolation round on Friday. Panik and Van Dijk face Franco Aubone Benjamin Hannestad of Miami (Florida) at 8:30 pm MT at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. Live stream video of the match [web.track.tennis] and the Cracked Raquets broadcast [youtube.com] are both available courtesy of ITA Tennis.

