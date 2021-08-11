Montana State adds former Gonzaga Tennis standout to coaching staff

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

BOZEMAN-- Kate Ketels, one of the top players at Gonzaga University over the past five years, has been named an assistant coach with the Montana State women’s tennis program, announced Bobcat head coach Jon Reeves. Ketels becomes the first full-time assistant with the MSU women’s program.

“We are excited to welcome Kate Ketels to our Bobcat women’s tennis team,” Reeves said. “As an opposing coach, I had the privilege of watching her grow and develop as a student-athlete at Gonzaga. Kate’s calm, but fiercely competitive nature was always impressive. She is going to make an immediate impact on our team, and we are excited to get started.”

Last season, the Kalamazoo, Mich., product was an All-West Coast Conference honorable-mention selection in singles, playing at the top spot for the Zags. She also garnered All-WCC accolades in doubles combining with partner Haruna Tsuruta at the No. 2 slot where the tandem notched an 8-6 overall mark and a 5-3 league ledger, which tied them for fifth on GU’s all-time WCC doubles victory chart. As a team, the Bulldogs went 13-8 overall and 5-3 in conference action.

In all, Ketels recorded 65 singles victories and 62 doubles wins during her tenure in Spokane, Wash.

A two-time co-captain, Ketels was a four-time International Tennis Association Scholar Athlete and a three-time All-WCC Academic selection.

“Kate has the desire and ability to be a terrific coach,” Reeves said. “I am so thankful that Kate chose to begin her college coaching career with our program.”

Ketels earned a Master of Organizational Leadership degree from Gonzaga in May and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education and sport management in 2020.