Men's 2021 Montana State Amateur Champion Joey Lovell joins Montana State Golf

BOZEMAN — Montana State golf coach Brittany Basye announced on Monday that Joey Lovell will serve as an assistant for the team when the 2021-22 season begins this fall. Lovell played at the college level, which includes as a member of the Boise State golf team, and has experience as a golf club professional.

"I am very excited to have Joey join Bobcat golf," Basye said. "He will be a tremendous addition to our program. He is a great player and brings a ton of knowledge about the game of golf. I'm very confident Joey's overall golf experience along with his personality will contribute greatly to our team."

Lovell held his first Head Golf Professional position from 2012-13 in Sandpoint, Idaho, which is where he's originally from. Following that stint, Lovell moved to Bozeman and worked as the First Assistant Golf Professional at Black Bull Golf Club for nearly three years. In his role, Lovell ran multiple Rocky Mountain PGA Section Championships and organized golf clinics on a weekly basis. During that time, he also competed in the PGA National Assistants Championships and the US Open Sectionals.

After a two-year tenure outside Black Bull Golf Club, he re-joined the staff as the Director of Operations and served in that role from December 2017-February 2020.

This July, Lovell won the men's 2021 Montana State Amateur Championship at Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula.

Lovell played two years of college golf at Lewis-Clark State prior to attending Boise State where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2011. He officially began his duties at Montana State today.