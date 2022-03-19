LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 1 Stanford

The No. 16 Montana State women's basketball team is playing No.1 Stanford in the NCAA tournament. MTN's Tom Wylie is in Northern California to cover the action. Follow along below for updates.

It is approximately that time. @MSUBobcatsWBB take the court. pic.twitter.com/fEe4zcI0c2 — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

What a day for @MSUBobcats athletics. AD Leon Costello and president Waded Cruzado in attendance after flying up from San Diego following the men’s game. pic.twitter.com/H5TUVckZDC — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

It is now officially that time. @MSUBobcatsWBB underway with reigning NCAA national champion Stanford. Cardinal up 4-0 early. pic.twitter.com/JZij9pimtO — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

Every player on Stanford is about a 6 to 8 inches taller than the MSU player guarding them. Pac-12 defensive POTY Cameron Brink already has three blocks. MSU is 0-for-8 from the field and Stanford is up 11-0. — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

It’s 18-0 Stanford now. MSU is 0-16 from the field, and are getting out-rebounded 18-8. — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

END 1Q: Stanford 20, Montana State 0. Just a different level of athlete and basketball than the Cats are used to. They are 0-of-20 from the field. — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

Here’s tha dancing tree as a palate cleanser after the start. pic.twitter.com/H4dzfv1Dy8 — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

Darian White and Janssen with back to back buckets. I’m calling it a run. But it’s still 25-6. — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022

Well now. A Stanford player just dunked.. — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) March 19, 2022