Kevin Francis steps down as Montana State Bobcats head coach for Alpine Skiing

Montana State head alpine coach Kevin Francis has announced he is stepping away from the Bobcat alpine program after eight successful seasons. The 2016 United States Collegiate Ski Association National Coach of the Year cited spending more time with his young family as the main reason.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my coaching career to be a part of the Bobcat family and coach the alpine ski team here in Bozeman,” Francis said. “After eight years and an incredible ride, it is time for me to step back to spend more time with my family.”

During his tenure with the Blue and Gold, Francis led the Bobcats to eight consecutive top 10 finishes at the NCAA Ski Championships, including a program best fourth place showing in 2016. In all, he coached eleven First-Team All-America performers and 22 Second-Team All-America selections.

“Kevin is leaving his mark on the Bobcat Ski program and will be missed,” said MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello. “He built a program that was successful in the classroom and competition. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for everything he has done for Bobcat Athletics.”

In 2017, Francis coached Benedicte Lyche to a national giant slalom title, making her just the fourth Bobcat to ever capture a national championship. For her efforts, Lyche was named the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Women’s Alpine Skier of the Year.

“The Bobcats have shown me what commitment means,” Francis commented. “I actually learned the definition of "grit" from one of our Bobcats. It has been a humbling experience to work with and try to keep up with our skiers, student-athletes, and amazing individuals. I want to thank all the athletes, boosters, alumni, and fans for an unforgettable experience. I will definitely see you on the slopes.”

Francis took over the Bobcat program on Oct. 11, 2013. Aside from his coaching duties, he also served on the NCAA Skiing Committee. Prior to his move to MSU, Francis was the head alpine coach for Mammoth Mountain in California. He also was a member of an NCAA contingent that traveled to La Parva, Chile to conduct team focused camps. Francis was a member of the US Ski team from 2001-2009 and won the national Super G title in 2008.

A three-time RMISA Coach of the Year, Francis earned a degree in earth sciences from Dartmouth in 2010, where also skied with the Big Green. He and his wife Juliet, have two children, Rio 3, and newborn Fiona Rose.

According to Costello, a national search for MSU’s next alpine head coach begins immediately.

