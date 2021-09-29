Kameryn Basye Big Sky Conference Women's Golfer of the Week

BOZEMAN — Fresh off an individual title at the Battle at Old Works, Montana State's Kameryn Basye has been honored as the Big Sky Conference Women's Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

Basye completed the 54-hole tournament at 3-over-par 219. She recorded back-to-back rounds of 1-under 71 before wrapping up play with a third-round 77. The MSU junior finished 12 strokes ahead of the runner-up in the individual standings, led the tournament in birdies (11) and was six strokes better than any other golfer on Par 4s (-1).

The Bobcat junior's 219 was the sixth best score in program history. Her victory was the first for a Bobcat golfer since Kelly Hooper won the GCU Invitational in February of 2018. Basye is also the first Bobcat to earn a weekly award from the Big Sky since Hooper's tournament victory.

Basye currently leads the Montana State golf team through three events with a 74.56 stroke average.

Montana State returns to action on Monday when the Bobcats travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the Aggie Invitational. The 'Cats will also have golfers competing in Missoula at the Griz Invitational.