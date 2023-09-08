Watch Now
How to watch Saturday's FCS showdown between No. 3 Montana State and No. 1 South Dakota State on MTN

Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers fights for yardage in the first quarter of an FCS semifinal playoff game against South Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Brookings, S.D.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Sep 08, 2023
BILLINGS — Saturday's anticipated matchup between FCS powers Montana State and South Dakota State can be seen statewide on the Montana Television Network.

Kickoff between No. 3 MSU (1-0) and No. 1 SDSU (1-0) from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be televised on local CBS stations.

It is a rematch of an FCS playoff semifinal game from last December 17 which South Dakota State beat MSU 39-19 at home in freezing temperatures. The Jackrabbits went on to win the national championship with a 45-21 victory over Missouri Valley Football Conference rival North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The Bobcats and Jackrabbits also squared off in the semifinals in 2021 in Bozeman, a game MSU won 31-17 to advance to the national championship game for the first time since 1984.

