Healthy Troy Andersen and Montana State Bobcats ready to hit the field Friday

BOZEMAN — You can feel the excitement in Bozeman. Montana State football is near and in less than 24 hours the team will be hitting the field at Bobcat Stadium in order to get ready for the 2021 season.

“Couldn’t be more excited about the days and weeks ahead of us," said head coach Brent Vigen. "For a football coach, the members of our staff, this is that exciting time of the year where all your anticipation kind of meets reality.”

The biggest news of the day was senior linebacker Troy Andersen saying that he is now 100% healthy after overcoming a serious leg injury. Thursday he was named to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, the award goes to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS.

“I think in the spring I probably could have pushed it, probably could have played and done all of spring ball," Andersen said. "Just to try to be smart and take care of my body and work myself back in. Try to get comfortable with all the cutting, planting and hitting again.”

It will be 623 days since the Bobcats last played an opponent, or hit a person from another team. But they’ll be ready to be physical with Wyoming.

“The rules have made it where you can’t be in full pads as much, but we got some times in there where we’ll work some live tackling," said defensive coordinator Freddie Banks. "We obviously got the scrimmage situations and then we’ll have some goal-line scrimmages in there. Those points will be important days for us and we’ll take advantage of them.”

As for how new head coach Brent Vigen spent his summer days:

“Watched a lot of (Bozeman) Bucks baseball," he said. "A lot of baseball in general. All three boys playing at different levels.”

But he’s ready to get back out on the field.

“Excited to be in this place," said Vigen. "Excited to be on that field tomorrow. Excited about the 2021 season of Bobcat football.”

