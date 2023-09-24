FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana State 40, No. 10 Weber State 0

OGDEN, Utah — No. 3 Montana State put together a dominant performance in a 40-0 shutout of Big Sky Conference rival and 10th-ranked Weber State on Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

MSU's defense held Weber State to 208 yards of offense and limited Damon Bankston, who came in as the league's top rusher, to just 36 yards on the ground. The Bobcats sacked Wildcats' quarterback Kylan Weisser four times and held Weber State to only 13 first downs.

Offensively, the Bobcats put up another big rushing output. Running back Julius Davis had 132 yards to spearhead a 346-yard effort on the ground. Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two others, both to tight end Treyton Pickering.

The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) return home next week to face Portland State (2-2, 1-0) in Bozeman. MSU has won nine of the past 11 meetings with the Vikings.

To view the highlights from Saturday's game, see the video player above.

