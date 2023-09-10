FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 South Dakota State 20, No. 3 Montana State 16

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Top-ranked South Dakota State survived a thriller at home Saturday night, edging No. 3 Montana State 20-16 after a desperation pass fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired.

Montana State dominated the first half in every phase to build a 10-0 lead at the break. But SDSU responded with touchdowns early in the third and fourth quarters for a 13-10 lead. Trailing 20-16 Montana State had two shots at the end zone in the final nine seconds. The first pass from Sean Chambers was ruled a touchdown but then overturned after review. Officials put one second back on the clock but penalized MSU for unsportsmanlike conduct after players stormed the field believing the game was over on the previous play. Chambers' final pass fell incomplete at the goal line.

Montana State falls to 1-1 and returns home to host Stetson next Saturday at 1 p.m., while SDSU (2-0) plays Drake at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 2:30 p.m.