Former University of Washington guard RaeQuan Battle transfers to Montana State

BOZEMAN — After losing multiple players to the transfer portal, Montana State added a player to its men's basketball program on Sunday.

Former Washington Huskies guard RaeQuan Battle announced on his Instagram that he had committed to the Bobcats. Battle left the Huskies program in late March.

As a sophomore for the University of Washington last season, Battle averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He had a career-high 19 points against Oregon and finished the season shooting 25% from the floor.

Coming out of Marysville Pilchuck high school in Washington, Battle was a four-star recruit when he committed to the University of Washington. He was ranked No. 91 in the ESPN top 100 recruits for the class of 2019. His highest ranking was No. 70 by Rivals.com.

Battle was the first Tulalip tribe member to ever receive a NCAA Division I basketball scholarship.