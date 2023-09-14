Ex-Montana State OL Lewis Kidd joins Colts practice squad; Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

MISSOULA — Another former Montana State Bobcat has joined an NFL practice squad.

Lewis Kidd, who starred on the offensive line at MSU from 2016-21, signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Thursday.

Kidd, 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. He played in 13 games, starting one, with the Saints last year and was with the team this offseason and training camp. He was waived by the Saints in August.

NFL teams are permitted to place 16 players on their practice squads. Practice squad eligibility rules have loosened, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but practice squads are still largely reserved for younger players. NFL teams can activate practice squad players to their active gameday rosters a limited number of times during a season.

Kidd is the fourth former Bobcat to sign with an NFL practice squad this season. Wide receive Lance McCutcheon is with the Houston Texans, linebacker Daniel Hardy is with the Chicago Bears and defensive back Ty Okada is with the Seattle Seahawks. Former Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell is also on the Seahawks' practice squad. Dylan Cook, another former Grizzly, is on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster.

Kidd started 48 consecutive games, third-most in school history, for the Bobcats, playing both guard and tackle during his career. He was a second-team all-Big Sky Conference selection in 2019 and received first-team recognition in 2021 when he helped MSU earn a trip to the FCS national championship game. In 2021, he was a consensus All-American, earning first-team honors from AFCA, Stats Perform, AP and Walter Camp.

Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

Dillon native and former Montana State star Troy Andersen entered concussion protocol on Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced during a press conference. Andersen is in his second season playing linebacker with the Falcons after the team selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Anderson had 10 total tackles and a half sack in the Falcons' 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers to start the season on Sept. 9.