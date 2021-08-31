Former Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Travis Jonsen cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon and former Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen did not make the cut.

Jonsen spent the majority of the 2020-2021 season on the Bucs practice squad, which ultimately earned him a Super Bowl ring. He could very well end back up on the Tampa Bay practice squad again this season. Just like last preseason before he was cut, the former Bobcat dealt with an injury in camp.

Jonsen earned first-team all-Big Sky honors in 2019 and was Montana State's third leading rusher and second leading receiver on the team that year.