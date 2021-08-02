Watch
Former Montana State Bobcat Tyler Hall joins New York Knicks Summer League team

SLIM KIMMEL/MTN SPORTS
Montana State’s Tyler Hall uses a screen late in the game against Idaho in the first round of the Big Sky Conference men’s basketball tournament at Century Link Arena in Boise.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 02, 2021
BOZEMAN — After being waived by the New York Knicks in December of 2020, Tyler Hall has signed on to play with their Summer League team.

The all-time leading scorer Big Sky Conference history, Hall began his NBA career in the summer of 2019 when he was on the Chicago Bulls Summer League roster. He was then drafted by the Westchester Knicks in the G-League draft that took place that year.

Hall was signed by New York in early December of 2020 and was released a few days later. In his G-League career, Hall has averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The Summer League takes place from August 8-17 and every game will take place on NBA TV or ESPN. Viewers can catch Hall beginning on Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2.

