Former Montana State Bobcat and Great Falls quarterback Blake Thelen commits to Montana Tech

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State redshirt freshman backup quarterback and Great Falls native Blake Thelen has found a new home in the Treasure State.

After announcing on Twitter that he was transferring from MSU on May 10, on Tuesday the Great Falls standout announced on the social media website that he was committing to play for the Montana Tech Orediggers. Thelen threw a touchdown in the Sonny Holland Classic Spring Game that took place back in April.

Thelen comitted to the Bobcats in December of 2018 after a standout senior year for the Bison where he threw 28 touchdowns and ran for seven more. Thelen's father, Terry, took a similar path. He played for Montana State and then left the program to finish his career at Carroll College.