Former Baylor standout Nicolas Jean-Baptiste joins Bobcats as an assistant

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

BOZEMAN—Former NFL and Baylor University defensive lineman Nicolas Jean-Baptiste has joined the Montana State football coaching staff as assistant defensive line coach, Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen announced Tuesday.

“Nick brings familiarity playing the defensive line and having coached that position at the four-year, junior college and high school levels during his young career,” Vigen said. “He brings knowledge, enthusiasm and energy that will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”

Jean-Baptiste played in 49 games at Baylor from 2008-11, starting 21 for the Bears’ defensive line. He was Second Team All-Big 12 as a senior in 2011 and finished his career with 94 tackles and four sacks. He spent time on the rosters of the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, and played Arena Football for the Arizona Rattlers and Jacksonville Sharks.

Jean-Baptiste’s coaching career began at South Dakota School of Mines in 2015, when he coached the Hardrockers’ defensive line. One year later he returned to Baylor as a grad assistant, and in 2017 he again coached the defensive line at South Dakota School of Mines.

Jean-Baptiste returned to his home state of Texas in 2018, coaching at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana for two seasons. In 2020 he began a two-season stint at Cleveland (Texas) High School.

Jean-Baptiste was born in Fairfax, Virginia, and grew up in Stafford, Texas. He earned First Team All-District 17-5A honors playing both offensive and defensive line as a senior at Strake Jesuit College Prep in 2006, leading his team in tackles-for-loss that season.

After redshirting as a walk-on at Baylor in 2007 he played in all 12 games in 2008, logging three tackles against No. 1 Oklahoma. He recorded 18 tackles in 2009 as a sophomore, again playing in all 12 games, and as a junior played in all 12 regular season games (starting nine) but missed the Texas Bowl due to injury. He registered 31 total tackles that season, including a half-sack, and forced a fumble. He played in all 13 games as a senior in 2011, starting 11, and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. He recorded 36 tackles, including a team-high 8.5 for a loss, with three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He notched two sacks against No. 5 Oklahoma, a career-best.

Jean-Baptiste will assist defensive line coach Shawn Howe with the Bobcats. His fiancé Niecie and daughter Cynthia also join him as members of the Montana State program.

“Niecie, Cynthia and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Bobcat family,” Jean-Baptiste said. ‘I appreciate Coach Vigen, Coach (Willie Mack) Garza and Coach Howe for providing me the opportunity to join the staff of such a successful program, and I look forward to developing our young men on and off the field.”