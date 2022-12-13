Ex-Billings Skyview, New Mexico guard Brooke Berry to join women's basketball team at Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball program on Tuesday announced the addition of transfer guard Brooke Berry.

Berry, a 6-foot guard, was a standout player at Billings Skyview High School and helped lead the Falcons to their first girls basketball championship at the 2022 Class AA state tournament. Berry originally signed to play collegiately at the University of New Mexico.

According to an MSU press release, Berry will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

“We’re thrilled to have Brooke join our program,” Bobcats coach Tricia Binford stated in a press release. “She is a dynamic playmaker and great athlete who possesses a lot of drive and competitiveness. Brooke can impact the game on both ends of the floor. She’s a versatile scorer and has a nose for the ball off the glass. Brooke’s length makes her a disruptive defender. She’ll bring great energy to our program.”

As a senior at Skyview, Berry helped the Falcons to a 22-2 overall record and a 13-1 mark in the Eastern AA while averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 assists per game. She was a three-time all-state and all-conference selection and a three-time offensive player of the year. Berry eclipsed 1,000 points with the Falcons.

“Brooke is a winner,” Binford said. “As a freshman, Skyview won one game. Three years later, they’re the Class AA state champions. Brooke, along with a lot of others, did an excellent job making Skyview the best Class AA program in 2022. In addition, she played for one of the top AAU club programs that saw a lot of success, as well. We’re looking forward to her bringing that winning character into our championship culture.”

At New Mexico, Berry was a freshman redshirt. In November, the Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal reported that Berry was leaving the Lobos program “because of recent violent crime on and around the campus.”