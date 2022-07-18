Duncan Hamilton aiming for soil record in mile

BILLINGS — There’s just no slowing down Duncan Hamilton.

The Bozeman native and MSU standout continued his red-hot summer with his second consecutive victory in the Montana Mile. And he did so in record-breaking fashion once again, finishing in 4 minutes, 4.83 seconds.

“I love this race. It’s so fun to come to Billings, race in front of a home crowd. The sun setting is just gorgeous right now. Hearing everybody cheering. Super fun race," Hamilton said. "I knew Levi was going to be right with me. He took the lead with a lap to go. That was actually helpful to keep the pace fast.”

Despite beating teammate and training partner Levi Taylor, that blazing time still isn’t as fast as Hamilton wants to go. In fact, he feels like it’s ‘When’ not ‘If’ he’ll break the 4-minute mile mark and run the fastest time on Montana ground.

“That’s definitely on my mind. Trying to get that soil record of 3:59," Hamilton said. "I think the fastest that’s been run outdoors is 4:03, that’s what they were saying. I think with a bit more training and not coming right off of break it could happen.”

As you may have noticed, Hamilton repped his Montana State jersey while running at Daylis this past weekend. It’s something he takes great pride in whether he’s racing in some of the biggest meets in the country or opening up the Big Sky State Games.

“It’s kind of why I love this race so much, is I don’t really get that a ton when we’re going to random, big invitationals in California just to run super fast. That’s why it’s so refreshing to come here. Getting a flag put around me at the end of a race is such a good feeling. I love it," said Hamilton.

Somehow this young man keeps exceeding expectations.