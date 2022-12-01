Daniel Jones won't return as Montana State volleyball coach; national search under way

BOZEMAN — Daniel Jones will not return as head volleyball coach at Montana State, the school announced Thursday.

Jones took a leave of absence from the team in September for what MSU said were personal reasons. Associate head coach Cole Aiazzi took over for Jones, and the Bobcats finished the season with a 14-16 overall record and a 9-7 mark in the Big Sky Conference. MSU's season ended with a second-round loss to Portland State at the league tournament.

A national search for Jones' successor will begin immediately, MSU said. Jones' contract will expire on Jan. 30.

In five-plus seasons as head coach at MSU, Jones’ record was 64-73 overall and 42-40 in Big Sky play. Jones also served as an assistant for two seasons under former Bobcat coach J.J. Riley.

“I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to Montana State and the Bobcats volleyball program," Bobcats athletic director Leon Costello said in a press release. "We wish Daniel the best in his future endeavors.”

