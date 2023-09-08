Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Breen in Brookings: No. 3 Montana State at No. 1 South Dakota State

Dykhouse Stadium.jpg
Posted at 3:31 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:31:55-04

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As all eyes will be focused on Saturday's marquee FCS matchup between No. 3 Montana State and top-ranked defending national champion South Dakota State.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen is on site to set the stage. Kickoff between No. 3 MSU (1-0) and No. 1 SDSU (1-0) from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be televised on local CBS stations.

It is a rematch of FCS playoff semifinal games from each of the past two seasons. South Dakota State beat MSU 39-19 at home in freezing temperatures to advance to the national title game last December. The Jackrabbits went on to win the title with a 45-21 victory over Missouri Valley Football Conference rival North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The Bobcats and Jackrabbits also squared off in the semifinals in 2021 in Bozeman, a game MSU won 31-17 to advance to the national championship game for the first time since 1984. The Cats lost that title game to NDSU.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!