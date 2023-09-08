Breen in Brookings: No. 3 Montana State at No. 1 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As all eyes will be focused on Saturday's marquee FCS matchup between No. 3 Montana State and top-ranked defending national champion South Dakota State.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen is on site to set the stage. Kickoff between No. 3 MSU (1-0) and No. 1 SDSU (1-0) from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be televised on local CBS stations.

It is a rematch of FCS playoff semifinal games from each of the past two seasons. South Dakota State beat MSU 39-19 at home in freezing temperatures to advance to the national title game last December. The Jackrabbits went on to win the title with a 45-21 victory over Missouri Valley Football Conference rival North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The Bobcats and Jackrabbits also squared off in the semifinals in 2021 in Bozeman, a game MSU won 31-17 to advance to the national championship game for the first time since 1984. The Cats lost that title game to NDSU.