Bobcats shoot season low round at Kelsey Chugg Invite

(Editor's note: Montana State University media release)

EDEN, Utah.-- The Montana State golf team recorded its lowest 18-hole round score in two years to complete play at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational at Wolf Creek Resort Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Four Bobcats finished their third round appearances by shooting in the 70s en route to a team score of 302 strokes. That mark was the best for MSU since the team's September 2019 showing at the Battle at Old Works.

"This is what I'm looking for," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said of her team's play on Tuesday. "We've talked about it the whole season so far that we've got to be around 300 to have a shot. We gave up some shots, but they also held it together."

Junior Kameryn Basye led the way for the Bobcats by firing an even-par 72 in the third round to match her second round score. Her 6-over-par 222 through 54 holes placed her third overall, three strokes behind tournament runner-up Pluem Yongyuan of Southern Utah and four strokes behind medalist Taitum Beck of Weber State.

The third-place showing for Basye was her best finish as a collegiate golfer and was the Bobcats' first top-three finish by an individual in two years.

"I'm proud of Kameryn," Brittany Basye said. "She got to two (strokes) down, but then bogeyed and double bogeyed, so I knew she needed to birdie (hole) 18 and she did to finish even par. She's got a few things she's got to work on, but she's finding a rhythm and that's good for her."

Completing MSU's team score on Tuesday were Jordan Briggs, Cora Rosanova and Hannah Rosanova. Briggs shot a 76 to match her first round score, while both Rosanovas carded 77s. Briggs tied for 13th overall behind a 15-over 231. Cora Rosanova concluded her first college event tied for 27th with a 238. Hannah Rosanova had her best round of the tournament Tuesday and tied for 44th at 251 strokes.

Bailey Anderson rounded out the Bobcat lineup by tying for 37th with her 54-hole score of 245.

"College golf is a team game, we need everybody," Basye said. "If one player isn't playing well, you need your teammates to step up and help you out, and we had that today.

"This team gels which I'm happy about. It was a pretty good outing for Cora in her debut, so I'm pretty proud of her performance as well."

Montana State finished with a tournament score of 925 (309-314-302) and placed fourth in the team standings narrowly behind Northern Colorado (922) and Southern Utah (924). Host Weber State won the title with 898 strokes over two days of golf.

The Bobcats are set to host the Battle at Old Works next at Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda, Mont. The tournament begins Monday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. and runs through Tuesday.