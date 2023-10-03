Bobcat sports roundup: Cross country shows well; golf sets program records

BOZEMAN — Here is a look back at the most recent week for Montana State athletics:

Montana State's volleyball team suffered its first conference loss of the season, falling at Montana 25-20, 27-25, 25-11 last week. It's UM's fourth consecutive win over MSU in the Brawl of the Wild series.

Montana State was led by Camryn Greenwald, Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Kamps with eight kills each.

The Bobcats (9-4 overall, 2-1 Big Sky) will be at Northern Arizona on Thursday and Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The Montana State football team improved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play with a 38-22 win over Portland State. The Vikings kept the game close through the first half, as the Bobcats led only 17-14 at the break. But Sean Chambers and Co. broke through in the second half to pull away for the double-digit win.

Chambers finished the game with 118 rushing yards — including an 88-yard touchdown run — on just four carries. Jared White added 102 yards on the ground, as Montana State rolled up 313 total rushing yards. Chambers also threw three touchdown passes in the game, connecting twice with Derryk Snell and once with Clevan Thomas Jr.

Defensively, Brody Grebe had arguably his best game as a Bobcat. He registered two sacks and two forced fumbles and disrupted a pass that teammate Rylan Ortt intercepted.

The Bobcats (4-1 overall, 2-0 Big Sky) are now ranked second in the FCS Top 25. They're off this week before playing Cal Poly inside Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 14.

The Bobcat cross country teams competed at the University of Notre Dame's Joe Piane Invitational on Friday.

The MSU men placed ninth, led by junior Ben Perrin's 11th-place individual finish. Owen Smith checked in at 15 for the Bobcats. For his efforts, Perrin was named the Big Sky's men's cross country athlete of the week.

MSU's women finished 10th in the team standings, with Kyla Christopher-Moody placing a team-high 21st. Mya Dube placed 38th.

View the full results.

Montana State's harriers will next run at Pre-Nationals at Charlottesville, Virginia, on Oct. 14.

Montana State's women's golf team had a record-setting outing at the Big Sky '54 for IX' Tournament in Utah last week.

Scarlet Weidig broke the MSU program record for a low 54-hole tournament score to win the individual title. Weidig shot 67-69-71 for a 9-under-par 207. Weidig's performance was only part of a great weekend for the MSU team. The Bobcats placed third overall with a 5-over-par 869, which set the program record for low team tournament score.

View the full results.

Montana State's golfers are playing at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite, hosted by Seattle University at Tacoma Country Club in Tacoma, Washington, this week.