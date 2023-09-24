Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players discuss 40-0 shutout of Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Third-ranked Montana State held No. 10 Weber State to just 69 yards of total offense in the first half on the way to a 40-0 blowoutwin over the Wildcats. Weber State finished with only 208 total yards compared to 518 for Montana State.

Quarterback Sean Chambers accounted for four touchdowns, including rushing scores from 10 and 29 yards and two passing TDs to tight end Treyton Pickering. The Bobcats, who improved their overall record to 3-1 and to 1-0 in the Big Sky Conference, return to Bozeman Saturday for a Homecoming game against Portland State at 2 p.m.

Chambers, defensive end Ben Seymour and head coach Brent Vigen discuss Saturday night's win in the video above.