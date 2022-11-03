Bobcat Insider: WR Coy Steel talks long road to recovery; Brent Vigen analyzes Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Coy Steel is the featured guest on this week's Bobcat Insider show.

Steel, a senior from Sheridan, Wyoming, has been out of the MSU lineup since suffering a knee injury against Portland State last September. But he is listed on the depth chart for this week's game against Northern Arizona.

Steel is the subject of this week's "Final Drive" segment, during which he talks about his long rehab and road to recovery.

MSU head coach Brent Vigen is also featured this week on the Bobcat Insider. Vigen's Bobcats are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference. MSU, coming off a bye, will travel to play Northern Arizona (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky) this week.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

