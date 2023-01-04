Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Bobcat Insider: MSU's Tricia Binford reflects on 300th win; Danny Sprinkle recaps first week of Big Sky play

Bobcat Insider: MSU's Tricia Binford reflects on 300th win; Danny Sprinkle recaps first week of Big Sky play
Montana State Bobcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks - Big Sky Conference women's basketball semifinal
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 19:38:11-05

BOZEMAN — The Bobcat Insider show returns to the Montana Television Network this week, and Montana State basketball coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford sat down with MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU radio play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly to discuss a variety of topics for the first hoops-centric episode.

Binford, MSU's women's coach, reflects on picking up her 300th career coaching victory, which came with the Bobcats' 92-84 win at Big Sky rival Eastern Washington on Dec. 31. Binford also recaps her team's non-league slate, the start of conference play, as well as the impact of standout guard Darian White.

Men's coach Danny Sprinkle talks about his team wrapping up its nonconference schedule and the start of the Big Sky grind as the Cats look to repeat as league champs. He also touches on the play of big man Jubrile Belo, the league's reigning MVP and defensive player of the year.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by Washburn and Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

The Grizzly Insider show returns to MTN next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119