Bobcat Insider: Montana State women battled illness, vaulted into first place in Big Sky

BOZEMAN – The Bobcat Insider show returns this week with Montana State basketball coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford joining the broadcast.

MSU’s men won twice last week, a 75-66 win at Portland State and a 72-65 victory at Sacramento State. The second-place Bobcats are now 8-2 in the Big Sky Conference standings, and own a 15-8 overall record entering this week’s home games against Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.

MSU’s women won twice at home last week, beating Portland State 64-52 and Sacramento State 61-60. The Bobcats rallied from 17 points down to knock off Sac State, which entered last week alone in first place in the Big Sky standings. MSU, which battled illness last week, improved to 8-2 in the league and 15-7 overall.

The women, now alone in first place, hit the road this week against NAU and Northern Colorado.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

