Bobcat Insider: Montana State teams enjoyed first sweep at Montana since 2010

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams are fresh off their first road doubleheader sweep of rival Montana since 2010. The MSU women won 72-67 and the men followed with a 67-64 victory.

The wins are the subject of this week's Bobcat Insider show, as coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford recap the week. Sprinkle's Bobcats improved to 6-2 in the league (13-8 overall) and remain in second place in the Big Sky Conference standings. Binford's team, meanwhile, is also 6-2 (13-7 overall) and sits in second place, as well.

Of note, the MSU women have a big game at home on Saturday against first-place Sacramento State (15-3, 6-1 Big Sky). It is also the team's "Pack the Place in Pink" night as part of its National Girls and Women in Sports promotion.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

