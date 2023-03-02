Bobcat Insider: Montana State men, women look toward Big Sky tournament

BOZEMAN — The men's and women's basketball teams from Montana State each finished the regular season with the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky — and with the hope of advancing to the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.

Coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford join the Bobcat Insider show this week to provide a preview for the tournament, which begins this weekend in Boise, Idaho.

MSU's men boast a 22-9 overall record, and will play either No. 7 seed Portland State or No. 8 seed Northern Colorado in a second-round game on Sunday at 8 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals. The Bobcat women are 20-10. They'll play either No. 7 Portland State or No. 8 Idaho State on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for a berth in the semis. The Big Sky tournament champions earn the league's automatic bid to the Big Dance.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

