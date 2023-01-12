Bobcat Insider: Montana State coaches Danny Sprinkle, Tricia Binford look back, look forward

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and women's coach Tricia Binford join MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, for this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider.

MSU's men improved to 3-1 in the Big Sky Conference (10-7 overall) with consecutive road victories last week over Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. In the win over NAU, guard Darius Brown II eclipsed the 1,000 point plateau between his time with the Bobcats and Cal State Northridge.

The men return home this week to face conference foes Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bobcat women split their games last week, beating Northern Colorado and falling to Northern Arizona. The game against UNC was the Bobcats' Mental Health Awareness game, the importance of which Binford talks about in this week's episode.

MSU's women (9-7, 2-2 Big Sky) hit the road this week to face Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by Washburn and Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

