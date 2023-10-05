Bobcat Insider: Montana State coach Brent Vigen recaps Portland State win, Brody Grebe's big game

BOZEMAN — Montana State used a strong second-half performance to get past Portland State 38-22 last week. The win helped propel the Bobcats to the No. 2 ranking in the FCS Top 25 and go into their open week with a 4-1 overall record and 2-0 mark in Big Sky Conference play.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly for this week's Bobcat Insider show, which can be viewed in the video player above. Vigen recaps the win over Portland State, including Brody Grebe's huge game in which he recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles. Vigen also talks about college football's targeting rules after the Bobcats had a player ejected for the infraction for the second consecutive week.

Defensive backs Rylan Ortt and Level Price Jr. also join the show for this week's "Player's Lounge."

No. 2 Montana State is idle this week before returning to action against Cal Poly in Bozeman on Oct. 14.